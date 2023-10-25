Kristin Cavallari Claims Ones of Her Exes Was Arrested in the Middle of Their Date: Watch

Image Credit: James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari recalled a very interesting coffee date with one of her exes. During an October 24 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the Laguna Beach alum, 36, revealed that an unnamed ex-boyfriend got arrested right in the middle of their outing.

“Sunday, I had agreed to go meet someone that I dated for coffee,” she explained. “And I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m two minutes away.’ No response. I get to the coffee shop. I call him. 9 a.m. I’m all, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ He answers all disheveled, like, ‘Oh my God. My alarm didn’t go off.’ I’m like, ‘F**k you. I hate you.’ But I waited like a f**king idiot. Twenty minutes [go] by, and he walks in. And he’s like, ‘Oh my God, sorry. I was up until 5:30, had friends over. We were drinking all night.’”

After the two ordered their coffee, a police officer approached them, Kristin explained. The cop asked them if they drove to the venue together.

“By the way, [unidentified ex] is not saying anything,” Kristin said. “So, I’m standing there, like, ‘No, we didn’t drive together.’” The officer then took her ex-boyfriend out of the coffee shop, where the MTV alum claimed she saw the cop “patting” her ex down.

“Next thing you know, the handcuffs go on,” she added. “I’m like, ‘What the f**k is going on?’” Three additional officers approached Kristin’s ex to put him into the back of a police car. After asking one of the cops why her date was getting arrested, one of them responded, “There was a report of a hit-and-run down the street, and he matches the description of the guy.”

Kristin claimed she left the shop quickly after the jarring incident. However, the nightmarish date didn’t end there. The former star of The Hills claimed that her date sent her a voice message the following day, saying, “Just got out of jail. That was crazy. Wow,” and sounded as if that was “just another day” for him.

“He was totally downplaying this like it’s nothing,” Kristin continued. “I wake up, send him a voice note, like, ‘What happened? Did you get a DUI? Did you lose your license? What happened?’”

Kristin’s former flame subsequently explained to her that he crashed into a pole and had a scheduled court date. But for her, the “best part” was when the ex told her that he’d still “love to get coffee” with her, to which she allegedly replied, “No, I’m never going to see you ever again.”

Though the name of Kristin’s ex was bleeped out during her podcast, Us Weekly confirmed that she was talking about comedian Jeff Dye. The former couple split in 2021 after dating for five months.