Josh Peck Claims He Almost Got Cast as Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Josh Peck, 36, revealed he almost played the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight, on the latest episode of his podcast, Good Guys. Although the role ultimately went to Robert Pattinson, the former Drake & Josh star said after his audition, he was up against just three other guys. He was discussing the experience with guest Taylor Lautner, who played the other iconic role of Jacob in the popular vampire and wolf themed movies.

“I remember it’s like 2006-7, they’re like, ‘Audition for this movie Twilight, it’s based on a book, it’s going to be great,’” he recalled. “I send in my tape … [for] Edward. A month later, I’m with my manager, he goes, ‘It’s down to you and three guys. You’re close.’”

Josh went on to admit he was shocked he was still in the running for the role of Edward because of his weight. “I’m like, ‘Really?’ I hadn’t even had a tummy tuck yet, I’m like there’s no way, he’s got to be so shirtless. It’s not going to happen,” he said.

“Spoiler alert, didn’t get it,” Josh jokingly added. “But I remember, and then seeing R Patz playing this part, I’m like, in what f*cking world were they like, they’re like, OK, here’s what we’re thinking. Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci.’ Like, what the f*ck?! Impossible!”

This isn’t the first time Josh mentioned his weight struggles. The talented star has been open about his journey throughout the years and talked openly about important moments, in his book Happy People Are Annoying. “For me, when I think of childhood, the singular, powerful, and all-consuming memory that comes to mind is being fat,” he wrote, adding that food was his “first love,” and it made him reach 300 pounds as a teenager. “I have good memories from childhood too, of course, I grew up with a deep awareness that I was loved, decent, cared for, and blah blah blah, but FAT, very very fat.”

After getting inspired to lose weight, Josh lost 120 pounds through diet and exercise, and continues to inspire others with their own weight loss journeys.