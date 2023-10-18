Shannon Beador Breaks Her Silence After DUI Arrest in New Video: ‘There’s Been a Lot to Talk About’

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Shannon Beador finally addressed her DUI arrest from last month. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, shared an Instagram video on October 17, in which she was outside walking her dog, Archie.

“I know it’s been awhile since I posted, and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently,” Shannon began. “But unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic. Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie.”

This was Shannon’s first time addressing the hit-and-run that she was involved in one month ago. Her trouble with the law is expected to unfold during the season 17 reunion of RHOC.

On September 16, the Bravo personality was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California. Shannon reportedly “clipped” a house after driving her car straight into it, then drove back to the road to park in the middle of the street,” TMZ reported at the time. She got out of the car with her dog, but, upon noticing her, authorities noticed that she “appeared wasted,” per the outlet. Once the cops came, Shannon “tried to act like she was talking a walk” but was shortly thereafter taken into custody. The reality TV star was subsequently booked for a DUI and a hit-and-run misdemeanor. Afterward, Shannon was reportedly released without bond, and police seized her vehicle to investigate the incident.

Shannon’s drinking habits have become an ongoing topic on RHOC. When she and co-star Tamra Judge were feuding earlier in season 17, Tamra, 56, Shannon’s former best buddy, snapped at her during an episode that aired in June. Tamra called Shannon a “f**king liar” and an “alcoholic” in a tense argument.

“F**k you and your f**king drinking, you alcoholic,” Tamra quipped at her co-star. “You can say whatever you want, Shannon, you’re a f**king liar, and you’re a drunk.”

Tamra revealed in a separate scene that Shannon denied her claims by noting that the “drunken stupidness that she’s done” was “only when her and ex-husband David [Beador] were going through a divorce.” However, Tamra still believed that Shannon was relying on alcoholism in order to get through to her ex John Jannsen.