Bella Hadid Spotted Kissing & Holding Hands With Professional Cowboy Adan Banuelos in Texas: Photos

Image Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid enjoyed a day out with Adan Banuelos in Texas on Tuesday, October 17. The cowboy, 34, seemed to have a great time with the model, 27, on a date in Fort Worth in new photos from TMZ, which you can see here. During their romantic outing, the pair were spotted holding hands and making out for their day at the stockyards.

Bell and Adan held hands as they crossed the street in one photo, and in another video, they were seen smooching on a few sidewalks. In another clip, she was seen rubbing her hand on the horse rider’s chest. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the supermodel “seemed happy,” and they were also seen poking their heads into a few different shops in the area.

For the outing, Bella embraced the cowgirl style with a brown leather jacket, some dark jeans, and boots. She also carried a large bag with her. Adan rocked a pink button-up shirt, as well as a pair of blue jeans, and a white trucker hat.

Who is this cowboy that’s seemingly lassoed Bella’s heart? He’s a horse rider, and his dad was also a horseman who clearly inspired his son. He regularly shares amazing videos of himself riding horses at the rodeo and showing off his skills. He “specializes in training and showing cutting horses,” according to his website. He was also inducted into the NCHA Hall of Fame in 2017. He also runs a program where he works with “top level amateurs and non-pro riders” on their skills. Yee-haw!

The outing came about three months after Bella split up from Marc Kalman after two years together. A source opened up about their breakup in a report from Entertainment Tonight in July. “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame,” they said.