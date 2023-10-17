Angelina Jolie & Sons Maddox, 22, & Pax, 19, Spotted Working Together on Her New Film ‘Maria’

Image Credit: Nancy Rivera/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 48, and her two oldest sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, were photographed working on the set of her new film Maria this week. The actress and the young men were walking and/or standing outside alongside each other during the filming, which has been taking place in Peloponnese, Greece, and in Paris, France, and looked happy and content. Pax seemed to wear a headset during his time on set, while Maddox held an umbrella at one point.

In the photos, Angelina wore two different outfits, including a long light gray robe over a long black dress, and a long black coat with gloves, a hat, and glasses. Pax wore a pink T-shirt, jeans, and a black baseball cap, while Maddox wore a beige button-down shirt over a black top and black pants with black and white sneakers. Last week all three of them were seen ready to shoot some scenes aboard the iconic Christina O yacht near Athens, Greece.

Angelina’s new film is a biopic based on the life of opera singer Maria Callas, whom she portrays, and it’s not the first time one of her kids worked on a movie with her. Pax previously worked with her on the 2017 movie, First They Killed My Father, and also contributed to the assistant director department for her upcoming film, Without Blood. Maddox also worked as a producer on First They Killed My Father and as a trainee on Jolie’s 2015 film, By the Sea.

Before he made headlines for working with his mom, Pax got attention when he was seen getting ice cream with American Horror Story star Carmen Blanchard. They were in Los Angeles, CA and wore casual outfits as they walked and chatted in photos shared by The Sun. He wore a white T-shirt, tan pants, gray Vans and a black baseball cap, while Carmen chose a plain black mini dress and white sneakers for the day. The outlet reported that the duo walked back to a car that was seemingly Pax’s as he took the driver’s seat after their outing.

Just a few days before Pax’s outing, Angelina made headlines for praising all six of her kids, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt. “I was 26 when I became a mother,” she told Vogue. “My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently.”