Willow & Jaden Smith ‘Relieved’ Mom Jada Admitted to Separation with Dad Will

Willow Smith, 22, and Jaden Smith, 25, are “extremely relieved” that their mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, recently publicly revealed she has been separated from their dad, Will Smith, 55, for the past seven years, according to Daily Mail. The daughter and son of the famous former lovebirds apparently had to “pretend” that their parents were still happily married since the separation, and they’re glad they can now live the truth while in the spotlight. The lying left the siblings “extremely agitated,” insiders further told the outlet, and they reportedly felt “uncomfortable” fending off constant questions about their parents’ relationship.

“Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it, no one is getting any younger,” one insider said. ‘They all want everyone to be true to themselves and not hold any more grudges or secrets.”

“Jaden and Willow hope that everyone can now heal and remove any drama that still might be in their worlds now that all the revelations have come out,” the source continued. “They have seen the attacks that their mom has gotten from all of this, and they really hope people can trust their mom in the future, they weren’t expecting negativity to shine on their mom but now that it is happening, they want to get through it all as a family.”

Another source said that Will and Jada had “put their children in a very strange and uncomfortable situation” and, although Willow had a close relationship with her mom, she was reportedly angry with the actress for airing so much dirty laundry in public. “They were constantly asked about their parents and for seven years they had to basically lie to everyone and pretend that everything was perfectly fine when they knew it was not,” the source shared. “This made them extremely agitated at times and they would constantly get in fights with each other and with them.”

Willow also was apparently mad that Jada revealed the news in a big public way, but she has more animosity toward her father. “Willow holds so much animosity towards Will in particular. She will always take Jada’s side in things,” the second source added. “She does not know why her mom had to go and tell the world all their dirty laundry. She feels like she is laughed at by all her peers.”

Jada revealed the separation news during an interview with NBC News. She was also promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy. “By the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying,” she admitted before explaining why they grew apart. “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”