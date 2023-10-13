Hugh Jackman Reunites With Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness for ‘Lovely’ Dinner Together

Image Credit: Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are proving that a divorce doesn’t have to be bitter. The estranged spouses — who announced their separation in September — reunited on October 12 for a “lovely” dinner in New York City with their children.

“Very happy time [had] by all. Think it was good birthday,” Page Six reported. A rep for the Greatest Showman star, 55, told the outlet the following day that the report was “true” and that the family had a “lovely evening.” Though the outlet did not note whose birthday was being celebrated, Hugh turned 55 that day.

Alongside Hugh and Deborra, 67, at the dinner table were their children, Oscar and Ava, and a “few close friends.”

Previously, a separate insider explained to the outlet that the duo “speak pretty regularly” and “are always going to be friends and navigate this together.”

“You just can’t be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking,” the source said but added that their split wasn’t a surprise to those closest to them. “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it. … Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much.” The insider concluded that the pair eventually became “roommates.”

Last month, the former couple announced their shocking separation following 27 years of marriage. At the time, they noted that this was the “sole statement either [of them would] make.”

“We have been blessed to share almost [three] decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Hugh and Deborra explained. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.”

They continued, “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

As promised, neither Hugh nor Deborra has formally addressed their split or the reason why they decided to separate. However, the Wolverine star was approached by a paparazzo that month, who asked him how he was feeling about their impending divorce.

“It’s a difficult time,” Hugh admitted, noting that he didn’t feel right discussing the matter in public. For Deborra’s part, she accidentally received a call from the Australian radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” in late September. The hosts insisted that they called the Shame actress by mistake and concluded, “But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.” In response, Deborra thanked them and said, “I really appreciate it.”