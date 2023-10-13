Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Reveals His Gravestone Portrait: ‘Never Forget Who Aaron Was Deep Down

Image Credit: Sipa/Shutterstock

Angel Carter is finding closure almost a year after her twin Aaron Carter‘s death in November of 2022. In an October 13 Instagram post, she shared a photo of Aaron’s gravestone portrait and memorial, located at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills, and paid tribute to her late brother. A photo of Aaron looking thoughtful was etched into the bronze plate, with the dates 1987-2022. “Beloved Brother, Son, Friend, & Father Of Prince Carter,” the inscription read. A bouquet of autumn hued flowers had been placed by the memorial in the snapshot.

In the caption, Angel reflected on his life. “Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills,” she captioned the post. “He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down.” She completed the caption with a white heart emoji.

Many of Angel’s followers took to the comments thread to express their condolences. “Thank you Angel!!!!! I’m sure I will be visiting him!!! Seeing this brings closure your brother meant a lot to me and everyone!!! He was loved and still is loved by so many!!!! Thinking of you today and always!!!!” wrote a follower. Another remarked, “It’s still unbelievable that he’s no longer there. Feel embraced. He will never be forgotten.” A third wrote, It’s so beautiful. Thank you so much Angel. I can’t wait to visit him someday.”

Aaron famously died on November 5 after an accidental drowning at his home in Lancaster, California, at the age of just 34. The singer, a dad of one, had reportedly struggled with substance addiction. In an August interview, Angel heartbreakingly revealed that losing her twin was devastating. “To lose a twin, it’s an out-of-body experience,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s a part of me.”