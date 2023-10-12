Kim Kardashian Says Khloe ‘Missed Her Shot’ With Michele Morrone After She Skips Milan Trip

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian travels to Milan to debut her Dolce & Gabbana collection in the October 12 episode of The Kardashians and crosses paths with a familiar face: Michele Morrone. They have a nice chat at the Dolce & Gabbana party, and Kim doesn’t hesitate to bring up a very single Khloé Kardashian.

“This is why I wanted Khloé to come. It’s like the Dolce crew back together. The Italian men, like how fun,” Kim says in the episode. The sexy 365 Days star asks about Khloé during his conversation with Kim. “She didn’t come this time?” Michele asks. Kim responds, “No. She wanted to but…”

In her confessional, Kim tells her younger sister, “See, Khloé, you missed. You missed your shot. You need to get up out of f**king Calabasas and go meet people.”

Earlier in the episode, Khloé tells Kim that she’s going to come with her to Milan. At a dinner party thrown by Kris Jenner for Corey Gamble, Khloé reminisces about her last trip to Milan. “I think Kim got jealous of me last time,” she admits. When someone brings up Michele, Khloé jokes, “I’m in an arranged marriage, I’ve heard.”

However, Khloé decides to opt out of the Milan trip at the last minute due to so much going on at home. Tristan Thompson is still staying at Khloé’s house while his home is getting fixed. Khloé has also been hands-on regarding the car of Tristan’s little brother, Amari Thompson, who has a severe form of epilepsy.

Kim previously wanted to set Khloé up with the hunky Italian actor. In a season 3 episode of The Kardashians, Kim tried to play matchmaker and had Khloé and Michele seated next to each other at Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Dating rumors began flying after a photo of the Good American founder and Michele went viral. Khloé later admitted Michele was “super hot.” As the speculation increased, Michele’s rep set the record straight about the actor’s relationship with the reality star.

“They both attended the Dolce & Gabbana event, and he was asked to take a photograph with her. He thought that she was lovely. That is all that happened,” Michele’s rep told HollywoodLife in 2022. Kim’s not giving up, though! New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.