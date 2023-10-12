Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Son, 4, Still Sleeps in a Crib: ‘It’s Normal Right?’

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for GIFF/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, let it slip on Thursday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that her four-year-old son, Hal, still sleeps in a crib. The confession came about as she was discussing an unrelated topic, David Beckham‘s militantly organized closet, with her co-host Hoda Kotb. “Hal is still in his crib,” Jenna said as she munched on popcorn during a clip you can view below. “At some point, do I need to move him out?” Hoda then asked how old her son is. “Four,” Jenna replied. “Ok — being four and in crib…” Hoda began.

“No but, ya’ll. It’s normal, right?” Jenna turned to the camera and asked. “No,” several voices behind the scenes responded simultaneously. “Ya’ll are — what, I wasn’t even asking you! I was asking them,” Jenna hilariously protested. “She was asking the people at home,” Hoda supplemented.

“It’s normal to have a four-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?” Jenna asked. Hoda responded with another pointed question. “Well how does he get out to go to the bathroom?” Jenna’s practical response was that he doesn’t need to. “But if he ever had an accident, then it happens in his crib,” she admitted as she popped another piece of popcorn in her mouth.

Jenna then reassured an amused Hoda that she’s “ready to move him,” but little Hal isn’t “wanting to” leave the crib. She adorably shared how the conversation went. “He said, ‘not this Chwistmas, but next Chwistmas,'” she divulged. In the end, she accepted she may just eventually have a kindergartner in a crib, and quipped, “to each their own!”

Jenna has endured criticism of her parenting in the past. And in a 2014 interview, she was candid about the limitations of being a working mom. “It’s hard, but many moms have done it before me and many will do it after,” the mom of three told PopSugar about time with her daughter, Mila. “I’m happy I work because I want to show her the power that women have to do it all. But you just can’t do it all at the same time. So when I’m with her, work is somewhere else.”