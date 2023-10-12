Are Celebrity Tequilas Worth the Hype? La Adelita’s Premiere Tequila Creator Weighs In

Image Credit: La Adelita

“It seems like almost every celebrity has jumped on the tequila bandwagon following the success of Casamigos,” La Adelita founder Chris Radomski tells HollywoodLife. Casamigos was founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013.

“Why not try to make quick cash? Who cares that they have no connection to Mexico, farming or the distillation of tequilas? Heck, some of them don’t even drink!” Chris points out. Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez, for example, both have alcohol brands, but they’re sober.

Ultimately, Chris questions whether or not these A-list tequila brands are “genuine” about their craft.

“They go on cross-country marketing trips, dropping into distributor offices, liquor stores and bars and then they hop back on their jet as they call their accountants to check on sales!” he claims.

At the end of the day, Chris urges the consumer to question what they’re drinking and reminds customers that just because “a celebrity is behind it” doesn’t mean you have to believe it.

La Adelita, however, is made the old-fashioned way in partnership with true Mexican craftsmen from single estate plantations, and Chris is dedicated to delivering the real deal: “We have nothing to hide, and I don’t engage in masking!”