Tom Brady Jokes His Family Would ‘Kill’ Him if He Returned to the NFL After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Image Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Brady made it clear that he is not un-retiring again. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 46, explained how his family would react if he returned to the NFL following his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“I am not coming out of retirement,” Tom insisted during his October 9 appearance on his Let’s Go! podcast. “My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight.”

The former quarterback’s guest was Mr. Beast, who pointed out that Tom’s podcast ratings would skyrocket if he decided to return to the league. However, podcast co-host Jim Gray recalled that the former football player “already did that once,” referring to when Tom played with the Buccaneers for another season after announcing his retirement in 2022.

“As I said, you’re only allowed one un-retirement. And I’ve used it up,” Tom noted.

Earlier this year, the GOAT officially stepped down from the NFL one year after fans speculated whether his initial, brief retirement led to his split from Gisele, 43. The two finalized their divorce in October 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The athlete and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel share kids Benjamin and Vivian together, while Tom also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Though rumors circulated over the reason behind their divorce, Gisele set the record straight during her interview with Vanity Fair. When asked whether Tom’s decision to un-retire broke them up, the model insisted the mischaracterization was “the craziest thing [she had] ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Gisele said in March. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

As for why the ex-spouses divorced? “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” the Devil Wears Prada actress explained. “It’s not so black and white.”