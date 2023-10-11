Kendall Jenner Recreates Hilarious ‘Mean Girls’ Scene With Friends: Watch

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner made a Mean Girls TikTok that is so fetch! The 27-year-old model recreated the scene from the 2004 comedy when all the students gather in the gym to apologize to each other after Regina George (Rachel McAdams) leaks the Burn Book. In the October 10 video, Kendall is at Ohio State University wearing a bright red hoodie sweatshirt from the school following her recent visit to Ohio for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. Kendall hilariously acts out a speech made by a girl in the film who turns out is not classmates with the Plastics.

“I wish I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we could all eat it and be happy,” Kendall mouths to a voice-over from the film while wearing sunglasses and a hat. One of Kendall’s male friends wears the red sweatshirt and hides behind a bush to recreate the iconic line said by Damian: “She doesn’t even go here!”

Another one of Kendall’s friends imitates Ms. Norbury (Tina Fey), while also wearing the Ohio State sweatshirt, and asks, “Do you even go this school?” The clip cuts back to Kendall as the random girl, who says, “No I just have a lot of feelings.” That whole scene is one of the best parts of Mean Girls — and Kendall and her friends recreated it flawlessly!

Kendall made the Mean Girls video to poke fun at her recent work trip to Ohio. She surprised fans at two bars near Ohio State University in Columbus to promote her 818 Tequila brand on October 9. Students from the school took videos of Kendall doing shots of her tequila behind the bar while fans cheered. The gorgeous model handed out shots of 818 Tequila to people at the bar and took pictures with them.

The following day, Kendall, who is worth an estimated $60 million as of 2023, spoke at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit about her success in business. “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t had moments of self doubt and confusion,” Kendall said to Moira Forbes at the summit. “The shift into being a founder and owning my business was a really cool way of getting to know myself.”

The Kardashians star added, “You face challenges, you make mistakes—knowing yourself and knowing how you handle things, and then moving accordingly, is super important. “There’s a learning curve to it all, but working with integrity and authenticity is always going to create positive results.”