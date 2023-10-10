Tamra Judge Hospitalized for Intestinal Obstruction: Photo

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Tamra Judge, 56, has been hospitalized with an intestinal obstruction, according to her recent Instagram post. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed and captioned it with details of her health situation. “Intestinal obstruction. Praying I won’t need surgery,” part of her caption read.

The reality beauty also revealed she won’t be returning to her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp as planned. “Unfortunately I will not be back on @ tomorrow ,” she also wrote. “I’m so sad @teddimellencamp I miss you so much.”

Tamra’s latest post comes after she’s been away from her podcast while filming the second season of The Traitors in Scotland. After a commentator asked if her recent hospitalization was a result of taking Ozempic, the diabetes drug that many celebrities have been using to lose weight, the blonde beauty responded with a powerful message.

“These comments are disgusting! I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years,” her response read. “Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency life saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.”

Tamra went on to point out that her grandmother sadly “died of intestinal problems,” so it runs in her family. “I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!” she added.

In addition to messages from critics, Tamra received many messages of support from friends and fans. Teddi took to her own Instagram to post a message that read, “Missing you @tamrajudge .” Her RHOC co-star Taylor Armstrong also shared a picture of her and Tamra along with the caption, “Sending love, thoughts and prayers to my beautiful friend @tamrajudge .”

When Tamra’s not busy focusing on her health, she’s taking on various projects in her successful career. She recently returned to RHOC for its 17th season after being away for two years. She was a regular on the show from Season 3 in 2007 to Season 14 in 2019.