Brooke Burke & Lookalike Daughter Sierra, 21, Attend USC Parents Event: Photos

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Brooke Burke, 52, took to Instagram to share new photos with her lookalike daughter Sierra, 21, after a fun-filled weekend. The television host and the college student showed off casual looks as they posed during the parents weekend festivities at the University of Southern California, where Sierra is studying. Brooke flaunted her school pride in a USC tank top and red and yellow T-shirt while Sierra wore a sleeveless red crop top.

Both ladies had their long hair down and for the most part, but in one photo, Brooke can be seen with her hair tied back as she wears a tan sun hat with a white floral attachment. Brooke’s fiance, Scott Rigsby, was also in attendance and wore his own USC shirt.

“Weekend photo dump. Family, football & #toomuchfun @uscedu so proud of you @sierraskyfisher 💛❤️parents weekend 🥱🏈 then the #beerbong happened 🫣,” Brooke captioned the post. Although she turned the comments section off, the post received over 7K likes. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Brooke and Sierra, whose father is Garth Fisher, together. Their close bond is apparent in the various events they attend together. In addition to Sierra, Brooke is a mom to her three other children, including Neriah, whose dad is also Garth, and Heaven, and Shaya, whose dad is David Charvet. After divorcing in 2018, Brooke started her romance with Scott in 2019.

When she’s not spending time with her kids, Brooke is working hard at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress spoke out about what it was like turning 50 back in 2022 and explained how she keeps having “compassion and love and grace” for herself.

“I think it’s human. I think it’s real. I think this inner dialogue is really affecting us. I turned 50 this year, I could focus on everything that no one else is even noticing. It’s just how we are as women,” she told HollywoodLife. “It’s really important that we’re kind to ourselves and that we treat ourselves with compassion and love and grace. Easier said than done, but hopefully if we make it a practice, the way that we talk to ourselves.”