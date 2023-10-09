Paul McCartney Shares Rare Photo With Wife Nancy Shevell as They Celebrate Their 12th Anniversary

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney, 81, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him and his wife Nancy Shevell, 63, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday. The legendary singer also added a loving caption to his spouse. “Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let’s have a great one – Paul 💘,” the caption read.

In the rare photo, Paul and Nancy were sitting at a table outside. They leaned into each other and posed while smiling. He wore a black button-down shirt and she wore a light pink floral patterned sleeveless top that was laced in black. She also had her hair down and wore little, if any makeup.

The sweet post comes after Paul and Nancy met in the Hamptons and started dating in 2007. They went on to get engaged in May 2011 and were married in October of the same year. The wedding took place at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, England and Paul’s daughter, Stella McCartney, designed the bride and groom’s looks.

Paul and Nancy’s wedding was also a star-studded one. Guests included Paul’s fellow Beatles member Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach, and late member George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison. While leaving the venue of the wedding, Paul told onlookers the day was “terrific,” and joked that he felt “married.

Paul’s latest photo with Nancy is one of a few with her he’s shared on his Instagram over the years. He has opened up about her in numerous interviews and others posts as well. In one post he shared on his website, he wrote about what it was like trying to be a “good” husband to Nancy.

After joking that he likes to go overboard for her on Valentine’s Day, he wrote that it’s a way for him to be “considerate and romantic” in their marriage. “I completely overdo Valentine’s Day! I mean, there’s not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day — it’s completely silly,” he added. “If there’s an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights — totally overdo it.”