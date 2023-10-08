Toni Braxton Stuns in Nearly Naked Photo as She Turns 56: ‘In My Birthday Suit’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Toni Braxton looks amazing in her latest birthday-themed Instagram photo. The singer, who turned 56 on October 7, confidently posed in a barely there silky black robe that was draped down on one side, revealing one of her bare shoulders, in the post. She also showed off one bare leg that was bent at the knee and peeking out from underneath the sexy piece of clothing.

“In my birthday suit…,” the beauty captioned the photo. She wore little if any makeup and had her hair iconic short-haired look. She also accessorized with what appeared to be white pearl earrings.

Toni’s post received a lot of compliments from fans. In addition to many birthday wishes, the supporters complimented the epic photo. “56 and fabulous!” one fan exclaimed, while another called her “elegant and classy.” Many others shared heart emojis to signify their love of the photo.

When Toni’s not celebrating her birthday with sexy photos, she’s raising awareness for lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. Last week she shared a post about attending the Walk to End Lupus Now event and included a caption about how grateful she was to be a part of it. “I had a great time with my Lupus fam over the weekend! “Walk to End Lupus Now” was such a beautiful event and we had an amazing turnout. #GetUncomfortable,” it read.

Before Toni shared her memorable birthday photo and after she shared her lupus event post, she shared photos of her son Denim, 21. He was modeling for The Council of Fashion Designers in America , Inc. and looked confident and handsome. “Look at my handsome son in @cfda! Couldn’t be more proud of you @denimbraxton. You killed this shoot! 🥰,” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

In addition to Denim, Toni is the mom of her son Diezel, 20. She shares both of her children with her ex-husband Keri Lewis, whom she was married to from 2001 until 2013.