Julie Bowen Says BFF Sofia Vergara Is Doing ‘Great’ After Divorce & Surrounded by ‘Wonderful’ Family

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Julie Bowen, 53, admitted her friend Sofia Vergara, 51, has been doing “great” after her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The actress also said her former Modern Family co-star has been surrounded by family since the split and will also “always” have her support if it’s needed.

“Her Instagram says it all,” Julie said, during an interview with PEOPLE at the Step Up Inspiration Awards On Friday. “We have spoken, and she’s doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends.”

“She doesn’t need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She’s good,” Julie jokingly added. “But I’m super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.”

Julie, who acted alongside Sofia for 11 seasons in Modern Family, also praised the beauty as a role model. “Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful and not… I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other,” she sweetly explained.

Julie’s kind comments about Sofia, who has been out to a lot of events lately, come almost three months after the talented star and her former husband announced their separation with a joint statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days after the announcement was released, Joe filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. It was also reported that a prenup was in place and the exes are set to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.” Their official date of separation was also listed as July 2.