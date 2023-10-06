Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Mismatched Heels at NYC Ballet

Image Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker is and always will be Carrie Bradshaw and she proved that at the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala on October 5. The 58-year-old Gala Chair stole the show in a strapless black Carolina Herrera dress, but it was her mismatched heels that were the center of attention.

SJP looked stunning in the plunging black Carolina Herrera dress from the Fall 2023 collection which featured cutouts down the bodice and three quarted sleeves. The dress was cinched in at her waist and flowed into a poofy, sheer tulle pleated skirt that resembled a tutu, which was perfect for the occasion. As for her shoes, she rocked the SJP Collection Dish sandals which are sold as a mismatched pair. Her heeled sandals featured one pink satin mule with a diamond crystal ring while the other one was black.

Sarah topped her look off with a black bow in her hair, a sparkly metallic silver sequin purse, Kwiat Tiara and Fred Leighton jewels, and a Vacheron Constantin Heures Créatives Heure Romantique watch. Her hair was slicked back into a half-up half-down style that was straight and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Sarah’s shoes were reminiscent of Carrie’s from a September 2000 episode of Sex and the City. In the episode, “Escape From New York,” Carrie wore a ruffled floral mini-dress with a low-cut V-neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. Carrie topped her look off with two different Christian Louboutin heels. One ankle strap heel was pink while the other was black – similar to the ones worn to the ballet.