Ed Sheeran Reveals That He Plans to Be Buried in His Backyard: ‘Really Morbid’

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran, 32, might be most known for his tear-jerking songs, but lately, the rumor that he is building a crypt for himself has gone viral online. During an October 4 interview with GQ Hype, the “Kiss Me” singer revealed that although it’s not necessarily a crypt, he does plan to be buried at his estate in England. “I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he explained. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there.”

The father-of-two made sure to recognize how “morbid” the idea might seem to others. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do,” Ed went on to share. The four-time Grammy winner built a chapel on his estate to grieve his loved ones and has also hosted weddings there. He thought it was “beautiful” enough to be buried there and wanted somewhere that his children could go to “remember him” when he dies.

Later, Ed went on to discuss his latest album, Autumn Variations, which was released on September 29. He clarified to GQ Hype that this record is not one meant to tour in stadiums, but rather to listen to amid a mellow evening at home. “I don’t want people mistaking what it is. I don’t want people thinking this is my next pop blockbuster and I’m gonna tour this in the stadiums and stuff,” he said. “It very much is an album about autumn that I wanted to put out there. And I know in 20 years’ time it’s gonna be a fan favorite, but at the moment nobody really knows what it is.”

The 32-year-old musician and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 31, often spend time cooking in the kitchen together and prefer a mellow soundtrack. Ed revealed that he and his leading lady like to enjoy Norah Jones’ “Come Away With Me” or Jack Johnson’s “In Between Dreams” when they prepare meals together. “I always say to Cherry, ‘I don’t have anything like this,’” he shared with the outlet. “You put on ÷ and it’s like ‘Eraser!’ ‘Castle on the Hill!’ ‘Shape of You!’”

Ed is also positive that “Perfect” will be the song that most of the world remembers him by decades from now. “‘Perfect’ is the one where, whenever I play it at a concert, you see the stadium change, and everyone suddenly starts hugging the person next to them,” he admitted. Notably, the track has over 2.65 billion plays on Spotify, whereas “Shape of You” boasts an equally impressive 3.64 billion plays. The UK native rose to fame with his 2011 album, +, which features his beloved romance song “Kiss Me” and “The A Team.”