Zendaya Slays Leather Mini Skirt & Thigh High Boots With Crop Top in Edgy New Paris Fashion Week Look: Video

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zendaya, 27, continued to serve up fierce looks for Paris Fashion Week on October 3! The Dune starlet stepped out in another Louis Vuitton look on Tuesday and shared a carousel of photos of the piece via Instagram. Zendaya looked stunning in a 2015 ensemble that featured a geometric crop top, leather skirt, and thigh-high leather boots. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, a matching leather clutch, and a glossy nude lip.

Zendaya in a new look last night shared by Law Roach! pic.twitter.com/FO066dYUUH — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) October 2, 2023

A fan video of the 27-year-old’s Louis Vuitton look landed on social media and quickly generated a frenzy from her fans. In the clip, Z strutted into what appeared to be a parking garage for the photographers. Her long brunette tresses notably flowed behind her as she walked through the garage. Her fans took to the comments section of her social media post to react to the chic outfit. “Omg, one word: perfect,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “YOU ARE THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING.”

One day earlier, the Euphoria actress went viral for her plunging white gown also designed by Louis Vuitton. The Oakland native wowed in a double zipper dress which featured gold embellishments throughout. Zendaya opted to wear her tresses down in a center part and rocked a glossy brown lip. She also accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and white high-heel pumps.

She shared a video of the ensemble via Instagram and once more her 185 million followers took to the comments to swoon over her. “I simply love how EQUALLY comfortable she is like this and make-up free with her spectacles in,” one fan wrote, while another added, “The Queen is queen-ing.” Even singer Rita Ora couldn’t help but admire Zendaya’s look. “How are you real,” she asked. Zendaya spoke directly with the fashion house at the PFW show and expressed her excitement for the looks (watch the video here). “It felt fresh and different,” she explained. “It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely stunning and I’m excited to get into it!”

Zendaya’s most recent outfits at PFW come amid her ongoing romance with Tom Holland, 27. The sweet “it couple” made headlines on September 1 when her beau shared a hilarious photo of Zendaya on her birthday. “My birthday girl,” he captioned the post, along with a heart eyes emoji. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have been linked since 2021, however, they were rumored to be dating years prior. Tom and his girlfriend met when filming the Spider-Man films and have since become one of the internet’s favorite couples.