Zendaya Slays Deep Plunging White Dress During Stunning Paris Fashion Week Appearance: Photo

Zendaya, 27, wowed at Paris Fashion Week in a plunging white Louis Vuitton gown on October 2! While arriving at the LV show that day, the brunette beauty rocked the Nicolas Ghesquière piece which featured a double zipper design on the front. The gown also boasted gold chain embellishments on the straps and a semi-long train. The Euphoria star completed her ensemble with white high-heel pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a gold cuff bracelet.

The 27-year-old was spotted arriving at the show and exiting a black SUV, as she waved to her fans along the way. Zendaya also took to Instagram that same day to share a video of the now-viral look. Although Z didn’t caption the post, she added Victoria Monét‘s song “On My Mama” to confirm that she looked exceptionally “fly” and “good.” Many of her 185 million followers took to the comments thread to gush over Zendaya’s look. “Zendaya you are from another universe,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Killing it.”

A few A-listers couldn’t help but react to Zendaya’s gown either, including singer Rita Ora. “How are you real,” the 32-year-old jokingly asked. Meanwhile, Insecure alum Kendrick Sampson also gushed over Z in the comments. “‘Cooler than a polar bears toenails,'” he joked. Several of Zendaya’s fans also took to the comments of Vogue‘s video of the ensemble to swoon even further. “Slaying is basically her job,” one fan penned, while another chimed in with, “Always on the best dressed list. Killed this look!”

Throughout the evening, the Dune actress posed alongside other celebrities, including Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan, Blonde star Ana de Armas, and others. Z even made sure to pose with Watchmen star Regina King, 52, during the night out in Paris. Later, Zendaya stepped out to greet fans in a pair of blue jeans and a gold metallic blouse. She completed her casual look with white heels and a vintage Louis Vuitton purse.

Zen’s latest outing for PFW comes just over one week after she shut down engagement rumors via her Instagram Stories. She took to her social media on September 22 to clarify that she’s not engaged her boyfriend Tom Holland. “I can’t post anything, you guys,” she giggled. “I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and his co-star have been dating since 2021, although rumors swirled that they were romantically involved years prior.