Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Reportedly Laugh & Flirt Together While Bidding on Expensive Art at Charity Auction

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Tom Brady, 46, were getting flirty with each other during an art auction on Saturday, according to TMZ. The Kardashians star and the former NFL player showed up to the Reform Alliance Charity in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday night, and bid on a George Condo painting, an eyewitness told the outlet. Kim apparently kicked off the bidding at a whopping $500K, and Tom followed her, leading to a bidding war between them.

As they both tried to get ownership of the expensive piece of art, they were laughing and looking at each other, making it “super fun and flirty,” the source explained. After the bidding reached $2 million, it was decided that they would both receive their own George Condo painting and pay $2 million each for their canvases.

In addition to Kim and Tom showing up to the auction as attendees, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Meek Mill chaired the Reform Alliance’s Casino Night, which was aimed “to raise funds to transform probation and parole laws.” Tickets for the gala event started at $500K.

Kim and Tom’s latest reported interaction isn’t the first one that’s made headlines. The two sparked romance rumors earlier this year, and were spotted at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July all white party in the Hamptons this past summer. A snapshot of the two superstars chatting at the bash, which can be seen below, went viral and many began to wonder if they were striking up more than a friendship.

“I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” the anonymous photo sharer wrote in a text they sent along with the photo.

Before their latest outings, Kim and Tom both went through high-profile divorces. Kim and Kanye West divorced in early 2022 after getting married in 2014, and Tom and Gisele Bundchen divorced in late 2022 after getting married in 2009.