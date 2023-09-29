Tom Sandoval Admits He Felt ‘Gross’ Getting Close With Raquel on Camera After Ariana Breakup

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Tom Sandoval opened up about the fallout from his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and his split from ex Ariana Madix on his new podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom” during its Thursday, September 28, episode.

While speaking with Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras drummer, Jason Bader, and friend Kyle Chan, the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, revealed that it felt “gross” getting close to Rachel, 29, on camera after he broke up with Ariana, 38, all of which was filmed in March for the season 10 finale.

“The day after the story broke, we went to her apartment — this was literally the first time that anybody [had] really seen us [together] and not, like, knowing that we were in a thing,” Tom explained. “We were very uncomfortable, extremely uncomfortable. There were production lights everywhere. We’re shell shocked, like obviously; our world’s crumbling; we haven’t slept. So, we kinda just, like, started pretending and being, like, almost acting.”

After Jason acknowledged that it felt “lovey-dovey” between Tom and Rachel, the reality star responded, “Yeah, and it felt weird and gross. Like, I don’t know it just felt like your mistress at your wife’s funeral. Like, it’s f**king gross.”

Tom noted that both he and the former pageant contestant “felt it was wrong” to appear together on camera, and both agreed at the time, “’We’re not filming anymore.’”

Tom and Rachel’s affair — famously labeled as “Scandoval” — came to light in early March after Ariana found a screen recording of Rachel on Tom’s phone at the time. The cast filmed their reactions to the scandal, and Tom and Rachel faced extensive backlash from fans and co-stars alike. After filming the season 10 reunion special, Rachel checked into a mental rehabilitation facility in Arizona, which Tom recalled during his recent podcast episode.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner pointed out that after Rachel “went away,” he was “at her beck and call in a sense because [she] couldn’t have her phone in there, no access to anything.”

“And so, I had to wait for her call, which can only happen maybe twice [or] once a day,” the singer explained.

After returning home from the rehabilitation facility, it was reported that Rachel would not return for season 11 of VPR. Earlier this month, Bravo fans noticed that the former Miss Sonoma County received an Instagram comment from Tom wishing her a “Happy Birthday.”

“I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend,” he commented. Not long afterward, Rachel shared a screenshot of Tom’s account to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had blocked him, writing, “OK Bye.”