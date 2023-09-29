Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Binges on ‘Yellowstone’ & Never Showed Up to His High School Graduation

Image Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, told HollywoodLife in a new interview that he watches Kevin Costner‘s Yellowstone in his downtime. When asked by HL on September 28, he said he and his wife Cheryl Hines, 58, enjoy the Paramount Network series. He divulged in the impromptu interview that they also watch a lot of documentaries, due to Cheryl’s podcast True Story. It’s “very, very popular” and “very funny,” he said, noting that Cheryl and her co-host watch documentaries and then discuss them. “They don’t really end up talking about the documentary,” he noted.

The anti-vaxxer also admitted he didn’t attend his high school graduation. When asked if he attended his high school reunion, he shot back, “no, I didn’t [even] go to my high school graduation.” When prompted further, he indicated he was simply done with it. “I was so ready to be out of high school,” he laughed. “I just kept moving.”

In June, RFK Jr. took to social media to share a shirtless video of him prepping for presidential debates ahead of the 2024 election with push-ups. He ultimately did a total of 9 push-ups in the workout video, shaking with exertion by the seventh. “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!” he captioned the tweet. RFK Jr. clapped back at a fan in the comments after they asked him why he did less than 10 push-ups. “Why would anyone do *eight and half* pushups?”, the fan inquired, to which he replied, “Final set.”

Most recently, on September 29, multiple outlets reported that RFK Jr. will reportedly announce that he is running as an independent rather than as Biden’s Democratic Party rival. The 69-year-old reportedly took to YouTube to tease a “major announcement” which he is set to reveal in Philadelphia on October 9. “I’m going to be in Philadelphia on October 9 to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you right now exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you’ve been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to.”

He also took to X (Twitter) to seemingly mock Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, by sharing his workout video. “Start your day with a quick #Kennedy24,” he captioned the clip. In the post, Vivek seemingly struggled to do a series of pull ups. RFK Jr. added a video of himself doing his own workout and encouraged other followers to do the same. He ended up completing 24 pull ups and named the workout “#Kennedy24” in reference to the year he is running for.