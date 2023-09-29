Jinger Duggar Is ‘Eager’ To Read Sister Jill’s Book: ‘I Love & Support My Sister’

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Jinger Duggar admitted that she’s yet to read her older sister Jill’s new memoir Counting the Cost in a new vlog, posted on Wednesday, September 27. While Jinger, 29, was promoting her book Being Free Indeed, she showed support to Jill, 32, saying she was glad that her older sister was opening up about her experience.

After a talk show interview, Jinger spoke about how she was looking forward to diving into her older sister’s memoir. “I actually haven’t read Jill’s book yet, but I’m eager to,” she said. “I was able to talk about how I love and support my sister, and I’m so glad that she has found her voice and is sharing her story now.”

Towards the end of the video, she went to a bookstore and found a copy of Counting the Cost. She picked it up and flipped through it. “First time reading some little sections of Jill’s book,” she said in the clip.

The vlog also featured a peak into her and her husband Jeremy Vuolo’s trip to New York, including sight-seeing, adventures on the subway, trying restaurants, and her appearance on Tamron Hall. “Tamron is the best. She is so sweet, down-to-earth, kind, and I just loved interviewing with her,” she said.

Counting the Cost hit bookstores on September 12, and the memoir details many shocking experiences that Jill had as a member of the Duggar family. She opened up about her experience on the family’s TLC show and having a difficult relationship with her dad Jim Bob, including how he tried to “control” the family. She also shared many details about her older brother Josh, including her feelings about him after he was arrested and convicted on child pornography charges.

In Jinger’s memoir, she also didn’t hold back on what she said about growing up in the Duggar family. While promoting the book, she spoke out about her parents’ beliefs and explained the reason why her views began to shift. “His teachings were so harmful, and I’m seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me,” she said in a January interview with People. “There are a lot of cult-like tendencies.”