Amal Clooney Stuns in Emerald Green Dress During Outing to New York’s UN Headquarters: Photos

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

George Clooney’s elegant wife Amal never has a fashion miss, and she proved that again on Tuesday, September 26, in a green sleeveless sheath at the final day of the UN General Assembly in New York. The brunette beauty, 45, was seen wearing the mid-length dress while meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad.

She wore her long locks in soft waves, and finished the look with a pair of chunky snakeskin heels and delicate jewelry. In other photos, she overlayed the dress with a chic tan unbuttoned trench coat.

Amal, a human rights attorney and mom of two with George — they share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — is known for her incomparable fashion savvy. In a 2015 interview, her famous husband revealed what he loves about her sense of style. “Since the day I met her, she’s always had this insanely…it’s eccentric, but it’s fun, [her] sense of fashion,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She was teaching at Columbia, and she’s still like, ‘I want to wear that dress.’ It’s crazy. It has been sort of fascinating to watch, because she has such great taste.”

George also called her traditional court robes “impressive.” “I’m always very proud of her when I see her speaking with her robe on. It’s very impressive,” he told the outlet. “It’s a nice-looking robe, [but] they could spice it up a little bit.” As for why he adores the stunning lawyer, the Ocean’s 11 actor says she’s “amazing.”

“She’s an amazing human being,” he gushed. “And she’s caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And she’s got a great sense of humor. There’s a number of reasons why.” George and Amal famously met in 2013, got engaged in 2014, and married that same year in Venice, Italy.