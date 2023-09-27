Nia Long Shades Ex Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress & Gets Support From Snoop Dogg

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nia Long, 52, shaded her ex-fiance Ime Udoka‘s alleged mistress and the Boston Celtics, the team he formerly coached, in a new Instagram post. The actress shared a video of writer Dr. Yaba Blay speaking to two friends about how the world treats white women’s tears versus black women’s tears on their We can Do Hard Things podcast. She added her own caption about lack of “awareness” following Ime’s shocking cheating scandal.

“Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ??? #kathleenlynch,” the caption read, along with a hashtag of the name of Ime’s alleged mistress, whose identity had never been revealed until then.

Shortly after she made her post public, Nia’s followers showed support, including rapper Snoop Dogg. “Accountability to my sis and nefews (sic) retribution is in order I stands with u @iamnialong I. got ya bac,” he wrote, along with rose and praying hands emojis.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, also shared support. “She said that… and it’s so true … we’ve been conditioned not to show emotions… we hold it in …… we’ll it doesn’t come out with tears…. Maybe anger .. but not tears,” she wrote.

Nia’s latest social media post comes after she revealed that the Boston Celtics, who suspended Ime, 46, as coach after it was reported he had an improper relationship with a team employee last year, never reached out to her to make sure she was okay when the affair went public. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she said, referring to her 12-year-old son Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with Ime, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December. Nia and Ime went public with their relationship in 2010 and split after the affair in December 2022.

“It was devastating, and it still is,” the doting mom continued. “He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”