Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Loving Birthday Message to Husband Will Smith After Infamous Slap Drama: ‘I’m Grateful

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, took to Instagram on September 25 to share a black and white family photo and loving 55th birthday message to Will Smith. The actress and her husband’s kids, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with ex Sheree Zampino, Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22, were included in the snapshot as they posed outside in white outfits. “Willard✨I am so glad you were born on this day,” Jada’s message began. “Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.”

“On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared,” she continued. “Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy♥️.”

Shortly after Jada shared the message, her followers responded with kind words. Some called the message “beautiful” while others complimented the family photo. “They still love each other, learning from their mistakes and growing. try it out,” one follower also wrote, referring to some judgmental comments.

This isn’t the first time Jada has shared a loving family photo on her social media. The talented star shared several photos of her and Will spending time on an outdoor balcony with a view of the ocean behind them in August. “A heart filling Saturday night with the fam✨AND … I got to celebrate the fact that I finished recording my audiobook of Worthy that afternoon with the fam as well. Joy is all too real♥️,” she wrote in the caption.

Jada’s love-filled posts come after Will made headlines for his now infamous slap at the Academy Awards last year. The Collateral Beauty star went up on stage and shockingly slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada. Since the incident, he has issued a public apology and Chris has included some jokes about the slap during some of his comedy stand-up routines.