‘Harry Potter’ Star Bonnie Wright Gives Birth to 1st Child: ‘In Love With Our Sun’

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is now a mama! The actress, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 27, to share the news with the world. “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September,” she began in the caption, alongside a sweet photo of the newborn wearing a beige striped cap and matching pajamas (SEE HERE.) “We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew [Lococo, Bonnie’s husband] and I are so in love with our sun!” she continued, along with an emoji of a sun. “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding.”

Bonnie went on to explain reflect on her birth experience and praise her birth workers. “Birth is the wildest experience! Our perfect and loving midwives Tiffany and Taylor @dosmidwifery our wise and wonderful doula Patti @umamother our doctor Phabby if we had needed to transfer @phabulouscare. During these healing postpartum days we’ve been visited by some angels thank you @meaghan_snider_ @motherbees and @themilkywaymamas and thank you @ccmeyer for your incredibly informative course I took in the early weeks of pregnancy. Birth workers are amazing!”

Finally, she paid tribute to her husband, whom she married in March of 2022. “Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa,” she concluded the announcement post. “Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!”

Fans were thrilled with the announcement of the new arrival, and took to the comments thread to gush. “He shares the same birthday as Hermione Granger!” noted a fan, with another quipping, “Other Weasley. Congratulations to both of you.” A third enthused, “100 points to Gryffindor!”

Andrew and Bonnie first announced they were expecting a baby back in April with a sweet baby bump photo. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life,” she wrote in part at the time via Instagram. “Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents.”