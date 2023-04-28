‘Harry Potter’ Star Bonnie Wright Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child: See Baby Bump Photos

A new generation of wizards and witches! Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright revealed she is pregnant with her first child! The actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the eight-part franchise, took to her Instagram on Thursday, April 28 to let her fans in on the exciting news. “We’re having a baby!” she captioned the sweet snaps of her husband, Andrew Lococo, placing his hands on her baby bump.

“So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” Bonnie continued. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents.”

Bonnie’s brother in the Harry Potter films, James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, was quick to send his love and support, writing “Congratulations 🎊 🥳.” She also received a shout out from Scarlett Hefner, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson, as the actress posted, “Congratulations to you both! So exciting!”

The big baby news comes almost a year after Bonnie and Andrew got hitched! “Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙,” the star captioned an Instagram of the their wedding rings in March 2022.

She also gushed about having a “sustainable” ceremony for the nuptials, as Bonnie is a committed environmental activist. Alongside a gorgeous photo album of the wedding, Bonnie wrote, “It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible.”

Bonnie’s latest role of keeping the planet healthy appears to have eclipsed her acting ones, as her last credit was the 2018 film A Christmas Carol, according to her IMDB. But it doesn’t appear Bonnie has been slacking in any sort of way, as she wrote and published a book called Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet in 2022 and hosts the accompanying Go Gently YouTube channel.

In March, Bonnie also revealed that she’s working on a TV series based off the Go Gently book! Congratulations on all the good news to our beloved Ginny Weasley!