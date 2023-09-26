Britney Spears Spotted With Bandage and Cut on Her Leg After Dancing With Knives: Watch

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, appeared to have a cut on her thigh and a white bandage wrapped around one arm, in a new dance video. The singer, who recently shared a video of herself dancing while holding two knives that she claimed were fake, wore an orange crop top with white polka dots, white bikini bottoms, and white boots, in the clip, which was shared to Instagram on Tuesday. She also had some of her hair pulled up and some down.

“My ‘Pretty Woman’ top … kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots 😉😉🙄🙄🙈🙈🤓🤓 !!!! Swipe to see both !!!” she captioned the post.

The video comes just hours after Britney shared the now infamous knives video. “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!,” she wrote in the caption. Despite claiming they weren’t real, the video went viral and many suspected they were real because of the metal sound they made when she put them together.

The wild video happened months after TMZ founder, Harvey Levin, claimed that Britney became obsessed with knives and considered them “as a means of protection” due to the “trauma” from her abusive conservatorship that lasted 13 years. Sources also told the outlet that “caring” friends of Britney recommended that she shouldn’t be around knives.

Britney turned her comments section off on both concerning posts, but hasn’t directly responded to the speculations. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner hasn’t been a stranger to criticism since her 13-year conservatorship ended almost two years ago. She is known for sometimes reacting to what online users say about her, but she’s also stayed quiet and has continued to post mostly dancing content on her social media pages.

The large amount of interest in Britney’s private life is sure to only expand when her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, is released on Oct. 24. The book is set to reveal intimate details about her life behind the cameras, and is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” on the official website.