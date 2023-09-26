90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods Spotted Not Wearing a Ring Despite Big Ed Marriage Reports

Image Credit: TLC

Husband and wife? 90 Day Fiancé couple Big Ed and Liz Woods reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony in Arkansas on August 29.

Less than a month later, however, an onlooker exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife that Liz attended a 90 Day Fiancé event in New York City not wearing a ring. According to the partygoer, the TLC personalities appeared amicable at the gathering on September 26, but it remains unclear where their relationship stands.

News of Big Ed and Liz’s possible nuptials was first revealed after In Touch uncovered the pair’s wedding website on The Knot. The since-deleted page read that that Ed and Liz married in a Bohemian-themed ceremony from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Holland Barn Venue in Gentry, Arkansas.

“You do not have to dress formal, but this is also not a jeans and a T-shirt event,” the website said.

Big Ed was the breakout star on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He had a strange relationship with his then-girlfriend, Rose, who was from the Philippines. After they broke up, Big Ed went on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and he started dating Liz.

They dealt with numerous issues in their relationship including their big age gap. Even after they got engaged, Big Ed and Liz still had lots of drama, leading to multiple breakups. Even so, Big Ed and Liz reconciled and announced their engagement in November 2021.

“About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn’t appreciate who she was and I don’t want to love anybody else,” he told PEOPLE. “And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it’s just surreal.” The couple revealed that they got back together on a Saturday and Ed proposed with a $13,000 ring the next day.

Ed and Liz’s engagement played out on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life that aired in January 2022. “I’m so in love,” Ed said as Liz flashed her engagement ring to the camera. “We talked all night along about what an idiot I was and how dumb I was. The next day I bought a ring. I said, ‘Screw it,’ ” Ed gushed at the time, adding, “I reach into my safe and I pull out this ring at 3:15 in the morning. I said, ‘I’m serious about you, I wanna spend the rest of my life with you.’ She’s like, ‘Are you gonna put it on my finger?’ I finally did and now we’re engaged.”