’90 Day: The Single Life’ Preview: Big Ed Gets Jealous Over Liz Having Drinks With A Guy

Big Ed admits he ‘overreacted’ when he confronts Liz about having drinks with a co-worker in this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day: The Single Life’ preview.

Liz reveals that she was having a “quick beer” with a guy the day before, and Big Ed saw them together. “Since then, his text messages have been very short,” Liz reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Liz stresses that the guy was just a co-worker, and they have “drinks together sometimes.”

Big Ed admits that there was “another time” he saw them together, and he wanted to come over and say hello. However, he felt like he was interrupting something. Liz promises that there’s “nothing” going on between her and the guy. Ed also mentions that he saw them walking to her car.

“I think he likes you. I mean, who wouldn’t?” Big Ed says. Again, Liz tells Ed it’s “not like that.” She stresses to Ed that she’s not going to stop “having my own life.” Ed is silent after that.

“I’m a f**king idiot,” Big Ed admits in his confessional. “I overreacted. I reacted because I like her. I don’t know what her feelings are for me. I just need to know: does she see me as boyfriend material? If Liz says no to me, I won’t pursue her anymore.”

Big Ed apologizes to Liz and tells her that he likes her. He wonders if Liz feels the same. “I do like you,” Liz says. Ed continues, “I like you. I want to take care of you. You know, I care about you. I don’t want to be in the friend-zone, but I don’t want to rush you. I guess I should ask you: do you think I am boyfriend potential?”

Liz tells Big Ed that she does feel he is boyfriend material. But she makes sure to add, “I feel like if there’s going to be a problem with me having guy friends, I’d rather not be in a relationship.” New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life premiere Sundays on Discovery+.