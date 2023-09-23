Gisele Bundchen Admits To Contemplating Suicide Amid Stress During Modeling Career

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen, 43, revealed she once contemplated suicide during a time in her life when she felt “suffocated,” in a new honest interview. The Brazilian model admitted the tough mental health battle happened when she was at the height of her modeling career and said the success brought along a lot of stress, which caused panic attacks. “You know, I was in tunnels,” she told journalist Lee Cowan on an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she continued. “And then I started being in studios, and I felt, like, suffocated.”

Gisele went on to explain that she lived on the ninth floor of a building at the time and had to take the stairs because she as always afraid of getting stuck in the elevator. “I’d be hyperventilating. … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?” she explained.

After Lee asked her if she ever thought about “jumping” during those moments, she admitted it crossed her mind. “Yeah. For, like, a second,” she responded.

This isn’t the first time Gisele, who filed for divorce from Tom Brady almost a year ago, admitted to having suicidal thoughts. The beauty first opened up about her previous scary mental state in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which was released in 2018. She said there was a moment when she thought “everything in [her] life was going to kill [her.”

“The idea swept over me then: Maybe it will be easier if I just jump. It will be all over,” she wrote. “I can get out of this.”

“When I think back on that moment, and that 23-year-old girl, I want to cry,” she also added. “I want to tell her that everything will be all right, that she hasn’t even begun to live her life. But in that moment, the only answer seemed to be to jump.”

Gisele’s dark thoughts have luckily seemed to subsided now. In her recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, the mother of two also said she wouldn’t go back and change anything in her life if she could and is content where she is now.