TLC’s Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas’ Son Tron Austin, 26, Expecting 1st Child With Wife Jeong Ah Wang

Rozonda Thomas (AKA Chilli), 52, will be embracing the title of “grandma” come 2024! The TLC member’s only son, Tron Austin, 26, took to Instagram on September 20 to announce that he and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, are expecting their first child together due in March. “WE ARE PREGNANT!! FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER LUNA WANG AUSTIN will be here in March 2024!” the soon-to-be first-time dad captioned the post.

Tron went on to express his admiration for his wife, whom he married in 2022. “To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER !” he gushed. In the first slide of the post, the couple shared a photo of baby Luna’s onesie and a photo of the ultrasound image.

The announcement also featured a plethora of needles and vials that were seemingly used to conceive their baby. “We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way,” the 26-year-old added. He also went on to explain the steps that he and his wife took in their conception journey. “She went through: 2 HSG procedures , 1 hysteroscopy , removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries , 1 egg retrieval, 1 miscarriage,” the proud husband explained.

Jeong’s husband revealed that they went through IVF for over a year in order to conceive baby Luna. “And still stayed strong through the whole thing!#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey,” Chilli’s only child wrote. “We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe.” In the last slide, Tron added a photo of the Christian Dior bag that he gifted his wife.

After Tron shared the exciting news with his 128K followers, many of them flooded the comments with congratulatory wishes. His mom, Chilli, was one of the first to comment. “A blessing indeed,” the 52-year-old gushed. Many other followers couldn’t help but point out that Chilli will soon be a grandmother for the first time. “CHILIS GONNA BE A GRANNYYYY [sic],” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Someone check on @therealchilli CUZ [sic] IK SHE BOUT [sic] TO BE THE FLYEST BEST GLAMMA [sic].” The songstress welcomed Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin, 52, in 1997. She has never been married.