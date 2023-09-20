Tyler Baltierra Breaks Down in Tears as He Recalls Wanting to Die Over Pain From Sexual Abuse

Image Credit: MTV

Tyler Baltierra’s journey to healing continues. After his ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Tyler, 31, has a follow-up call with his psychotherapist, Dr. Mike Dow, in the September 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Dr. Dow asks Tyler to write a letter to his younger self and go back to the trailer he grew up in to read it.

Tyler follows Dr. Dow’s instructions and pens an emotional letter that touches on the childhood sexual abuse he experienced. Catelynn Baltierra joins him at the trailer as Tyler reads the letter. Tyler tells himself that he’s “sorry” for the pain he endured in his younger years.

“There will come a time in your life when that pain is so excruciating that the only remedy for the unbearable suffering you’re feeling is to die,” a tearful Tyler says. “I’m here to tell you that you will survive for a reason, and that reason has a name. It’s Cate.”

Through tears, Tyler continued: “You will meet the most purest example of love that you’ve ever felt or witnessed in your life because of her. She will show you how you truly are worthy of love. She’ll prove to you why you weren’t supposed to die that day. You will fall madly in love and that love will result in the other reason you survived, and that’s to be a father, to bring four beautiful children into the world, to give those children the father you never had, and by giving them that you will break so many generational traumas.”

After Tyler’s done reading the letter, Catelynn, 31, hugs him. Before they leave, Tyler burns the letter he wrote.

Earlier in the episode, Tyler sits down with his mother, Kim, to talk about the sexual abuse he experienced at just 8 years old. Kim admits that she thought Tyler was “making up a story” when he told her about the sexual abuse.

Kim feels incredibly guilty for not believing Tyler at the time. "I just wish I could go back in time and just take all that away from you," she says to her son. Tyler tells his mother that he doesn't hold any ill will toward her. He's moving forward from what happened.