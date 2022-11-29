‘Teen Mom’: Tyler Baltierra Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Sexual Abuse’ He Suffered When He Was 8

After experience an insomnia flare-up during the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Tyler Baltierra sought help from a therapist. Catelynn Lowell‘s husband actually jumped on a call with Dr. Dow, who challenged the 30-year-old to revisit the most painful period of time during his childhood. And that’s when Tyler revealed that the sexual abuse he suffered as an 8-year-old affects him in his every day. Especially as a parent to kids who are nearing that age.

“I definitely feel a hyper-vigilance with my kids and I think the closer my oldest daughter Nova gets to the age that stuff happened to me, I feel like paranoia of, like, everything from her teachers and where and who,” he said.

Dr. Dow asked Tyler to close his eyes and explain where he was feeling anxiety when thinking about his past. “I get kind of scared. … I need help. Get me out of here,” Tyler said. So the therapist then suggested, “Go back to that eight-year-old Tyler who felt really scared,” but Tyler broke down in tears and said, “Yeah, I don’t think I can do that. Sorry.”

Tyler further explained, “I get angry. … I feel very betrayed by adults and, like, I think the message that no one’s gonna help me so I gotta figure out a way to get through this without it affecting me forever.”

The doctor then told Tyler, “Just have some compassion for that little boy because I know that the inner father in you is taking such good care of your kids. What would your inner father say to that little Tyler?” And as he pushed through his tears, Tyler replied, “Just that I’m really, really sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t protected and I’m sorry. I’m just sorry.”

Tyler went on to say he felt “ashamed” of all the good in his life currently after all that he’s suffered, so the doctor suggested they meet two times a week as they work through his trauma.

