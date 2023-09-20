Michael Caine, 90, Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in Years at ‘The Great Escaper’ London Premiere

Image Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Michael Caine, 90, made his first red carpet appearance in years, when he attended the premiere of his new film, The Great Escaper, in London, England on Wednesday. The talented British actor stopped to pose for photos by himself and with cast members, as he held a cane at BFI Southbank. He wore a dark blue blazer over a light blue button-down top, black pants, and black boots. He also added glasses to his look.

In addition to sitting in a chair to pose by himself, Michael was helped up by the film’s director, Oliver Parker, to pose for photos standing up. He flashed a lot of smiles as he greeted photographers and others at the event, and at one point, he posed for group photos while sitting in a wheelchair. Cast members Will Fletcher, Danielle Vitalis, John Standing and Laura Marcus, as well as Oliver, happily posed while standing behind him.

In The Great Escaper, which is based on a true story, Michael plays the role of Bernard Jordan, a man who “staged a ‘great escape’ from his care home” in 2014, “to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary.”

A synopsis for the film adds that Bernie’s adventure “also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Rene,” who was played by Glenda Jackson, who sadly died in June at the age of 87. The film “celebrates their enduring love but always with an eye to the lessons we might learn from the Greatest Generation.”

Before Michael wowed on the red carpet of The Great Escaper premiere, he admitted he’s “sort of retired” from acting. “I am bloody 90 now and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now,” he told The Telegraph. “With COVID and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time,” he added, referring to his new film.

“I was so happy to do it,” he continued. “I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written.”

The Great Escaper hits U.K. theaters on October 6.