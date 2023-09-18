Jennifer Garner Offers to Buy Paparazzo’s Shoes to Help a Homeless Man in a Wheelchair

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner was spotted helping a homeless man in a wheelchair by giving him a new pair of socks and shoes. However, when she realized that her sneakers wouldn’t fit him, Jennifer offered to buy a photographer’s shoes instead.

In a video shared by TMZ on Monday, September 18, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, was seen stopping her car in Santa Monica, California, to offer the man a bag of what appeared to be several pairs of socks. She then got out of her car to put the socks on him and took off her own pair of sneakers to give him as well.

Soon afterward, Jennifer was seen jogging over to the paparazzo who was filming her to ask, “What size feet do you have?”

“Can I buy your shoes for him?” the Dallas Buyers Club actress asked the videographer. “I can give it to him,” the paparazzo replied, later telling her that he had a blanket for the homeless man as well. The video ended with Jennifer asking the photographer if he would also help her “get [the man’s] pants changed.”

Jennifer has a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most generous celebrities. Previously, the Once Upon a Farm cofounder hosted a food drive on her 50th birthday in 2022, according to the outlet. At the time, the Last Thing He Told Me star shared an Instagram video informing her followers how to help those who are underprivileged.

“Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart-sized Ziploc bag, and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need,” Jennifer captioned the clip. “Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt. A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20 and a smile.”

Earlier this year, the Houston native was honored by the Texas senate for her charitable work — specifically for her partnership with Save the Children.

“Using her prominent platform to further the worthy goals of Save the Children, Jennifer Garner has helped to make a lasting, positive difference in countless lives, and in so doing, she has helped strengthen communities across the world,” a resolution by the senate reportedly read, which was written in April.