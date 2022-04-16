Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“But Ben is definitely planning on seeing the kids this weekend so she’s hopeful they can work it out,” they added. Of course, the birthday celebration falls just a week after Ben and J.Lo — also known as Bennifer — confirmed their engagement. As HollywoodLife previously reported, the Alias actress is “completely favorable” of Ben and J.Lo’s engagement

. The pair have since been spotted house hunting for a new home that will presumably include her twins Max and Emme, 14, with Marc Anthony as well as his son Samuel, 10, and daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo thought it was “super sweet” that Garner extended an invitation to her and that “she can have this type of relationship with Ben’s ex-wife,” a second source tells us. “It is important to all of them. They are considering stopping by. Between Easter and their kids, they have a lot on their plate, but J.Lo says she would like to try,” they explained.

Garner is “so excited” about her upcoming birthday, our first source teases — adding that she’s planning to celebrate “big time” with a bash! “She’s can’t wait to have all her family together in one place again and even though it falls on Easter, they won’t be skimping on any birthday festivities,” our source says.

The 13 Going On 30 actress has already had at least one epic surprise for her big 5-0: a visit from her childhood crush Donny Osmond, who serenaded her with some music! In an Instagram post, she described the icon as “the object of my childhood affection,” revealing that he spent an hour and a half with her. “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she penned.

Our source added that Jen is “feeling really good about turning 50 and she feels so blessed to have an amazing circle of family and friends around her to help celebrate.”