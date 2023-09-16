Maren Morris’ Net Worth: What’s Next After Leaving Country Music

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Maren Morris announced that she is leaving country music after “a lot of drama in the community,” and her impressive net worth proves she has the star power to shift genres.

What Is Maren Morris’ Net Worth?

“The Tree” singer’s net worth is estimated to be about $8 million, according to multiple reports.

The Texas native, 33, has been hustling hard in her career since moving to Nashville more than a decade ago. However, she’s been taking time to slow down a bit and enjoy her life with husband Ryan Hurd and their son, Hayes, who was born in 2020.

“Something I’ve learned this year is that you don’t have to be perceived to exist,” the “Get the Hell Out of Here” singer told The Los Angeles Times on September 15. “I’ve been reading a lot of bell hooks and literature about removing yourself from ego, and I’m finding joys that have nothing to do with music. I’ve been playing tennis a lot. I went to the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Exploring my interests that don’t make me money has been really healthy for me.”

Why Did Maren Morris Leave Country Music?

Maren explained to The L.A. Times that she started to “see the cracks” in the country music industry, adding, “Once you see it, you can’t un-see it. So you start doing everything you can with the little power you have to make things better.”

The “Chasing After You” singer has been very outspoken throughout her career and has found herself in the middle of public drama with Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, and more.

“That doesn’t make you popular,” Maren admitted about calling out injustices. “But I don’t think that biting the hand that fed you is a real thing. It’s kind of a fallacy at this point … If you truly love this type of music and you start to see problems arise, it needs to be criticized. Anything this popular should be scrutinized if we want to see progress.”

She added about country music, “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

What Is Maren Morris Doing Now?

She’s still making music! Maren is working on her next LP with producer Jack Antonoff, and it will be released through Columbia Records instead of the label’s Nashville division.

“The way I grew up was so wrapped in country music, and the way I write songs is very lyrically structured in the Nashville way of doing things. But I think I needed to purposely focus on just making good music and not so much on how we’ll market it,” she said, further explaining, “These songs are obviously the result of that — the aftermath of walking away from something that was really important to you and the betrayal that you felt very righteously. But also knowing there’s a thread of hope as you get to the other side.”

Maren teased that her upcoming LP is going to be “so fun” and she’s giving herself the “freedom to fail.”

“I feel like my old self back in this space of writing songs I love with people I love,” she gushed. “This is what I used to do when I moved to Nashville 10 years ago.”