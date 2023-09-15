Lili Reinhart Assures Fans They’re ‘Not Alone’ With Body Dysmorphia: ‘Skinny Arms’ Are ‘Glamorized’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart reassured fans that they aren’t the only ones managing body dysmorphia. The Riverdale alum, 27, admitted that she struggles with self-confidence and wants thinner arms.

“I wish there were more average-sized arms represented in mainstream media for women,” Lili tweeted on Thursday, September 14. “My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent.”

The Hustlers actress then doubled down in another tweet, reflecting on the pressuring body image standards that people face — particularly women.

“I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe [body dysmorphia],” Lili added. “Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane.”

Lili concluded her post by writing, “I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone.”

This isn’t the first time that the Chemical Hearts executive producer has opened up about feeling self-conscious. In January 2022, Lili posted a series of Instagram Stories in which she pointed out how “humanity really f–ked” up with unrealistic body standards.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months, and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week [sic],” she wrote. “So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone. I’m here with you.”

Lili added that she wished she “hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women.”

“I didn’t think being in this industry that is so obsessed with women’s bodies and weights could ever mess with my own body acceptance, but it has,” the Cleveland, Ohio, native confessed at the time. “I’ve looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I should look like, what I’m expected to look like in an industry where you’re inconvenient when not a sample size.

In her final note, Lili ended her thoughts by acknowledging the “incredibly broken system that has perpetuated “hundreds of millions of us” to be “so concerned with what our bodies look like.”