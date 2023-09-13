Jill Duggar Praises Sister Jinger for ‘Becoming Free Indeed’ Message, Says They’ve ‘Gotten Closer’

Image Credit: Figure 8/Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Even though Jill Duggar just released her tell-all memoir, Counting the Cost, she praised her younger sister Jinger Duggar for the message that her book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear, carries.

“I like how my sister Jinger talked about it – how she said ‘disentangle your faith’ – so kind of, like, sorting out what you believe and what things look like versus what you’ve been taught,” Jill, 32, told Access on Wednesday, September 13. “I felt like that was a really helpful illustration also in this whole thing, in this whole process.”

Jill then concluded by revealing how her relationship with Jinger, 29, has changed since the two have distanced themselves from their family’s Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) teachings.

“Jinger and I definitely have gotten closer through this process,” the former Counting On star added.

Over the past week, Jill has made headlines for releasing her and husband Derick Dillard’s book, which includes multiple shocking claims against her family — primarily her father, Jim Bob Duggar. Among the most outstanding revelations was when the Duggar patriarch, 58, allegedly yelled, “You’re guilty,” at her, dissuaded her from getting a nose piercing and threatening to lower her inheritance.

“You sent me a text message, Jill. You said I was verbally abusing you,” Jim Bob said, according to an excerpt from Jill’s book. “I was so offended by that, too. You know in your heart that’s not right.”

Jill then recalled how she stood up for herself. “You want to know why I’m crying?” she asked Jim Bob. “It’s that you think I’m some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring. You treat me like I’m a prodigal who’s turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother [Josh Duggar].”

Josh, 35, is serving his 12.5-year prison sentence at FCI Seagoville, Texas, after he was convicted of two charges of child pornography in May 2022.

In response to their daughter’s memoir, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle Duggar, released a statement insisting that they “love all of [their 19] children very much.”

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” the couple’s statement read. “We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum, so we will not comment.”