Kathy Griffin Slams Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis in Emotional New Video: ‘Believe the Victims’

Kathy Griffin, 62, is speaking out against Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, in a new TikTok video. The comedian shared her opinion on the married couple’s former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson‘s rape conviction and the letters they wrote to try and get him a more lenient prison sentence. The actor ended up getting sentenced to 30 years last week.

“The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women … you know, that is such serious stuff that I don’t really care that when they were working on That ‘70s Show he was, like, a good guy to work with and he worked actively to keep people off drugs because he’s a Scientologist,” Kathy said in the video.

She went on to bring up her late brother, Ken, who was an alleged pedophile, as well as actor Giovanni Ribsi, who also reportedly wrote a letter of support for Danny. “Now this was my brother, so I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their buddy,” she explained. “He was my own brother.”

She went on to say that she called the police on Ken which caused a “giant rift” within her family. “The difficulty in getting a conviction in SA cases, the bar is so high that I tend to absolutely believe the victims when there’s even a trial. …,” she added. “Blood was not thicker than water in my case and if you know that somebody is committing SA, you should do something if you can. … Believe the victims.”

Kathy’s video comes after Ashton and Mila shared their own video that included an apology after they received backlash for the letter they wrote for Danny. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton first said in the video. “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Mila then added. They also said Danny’s family asked them to write the letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years.”