Calvin Harris Quietly Marries Radio Personality Vick Hope in England

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock / Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Calvin Harris, 39, is a married man! The DJ reportedly married radio host Vick Hope, 33, in a quiet ceremony in the U.K. over the weekend of Sept. 9, as reported by PEOPLE. The romantic event was held at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland, and was hosted outdoors inside a tent, an insider told the mag.

The wedding was full of great music, as The Sun UK reported that many A-listers performed at the event. Nile Rodgers and his band Chic allegedly were flown in to perform for Calvin and Vick’s wedding guests. Some of the other celebs on the guest list reportedly included: BBC radio DJs Scott Mills, Vernon Kay, and Jordan North. British Big Brother host AJ Odudu, was also allegedly in attendance.

Vick and the U.K. native celebrated their engagement last May when she was spotted with an Emerald-cut ring, per PEOPLE. And in Oct. 2022, the 33-year-old opened up about her engagement to Hello! Magazine. “You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” she said to the outlet. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

Although the brunette beauty and her now-husband do keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Vick recently shared a rare photo with Calvin on Jul. 31. In her carousel of photos from the BBC Radio 1 event in Ibiza, Vick couldn’t help but include a snapshot with her sweetie in the third slide. For the loved-up moment, Calvin was pictured with his arm around her waist as the duo posed alongside their group of friends. “radio uno en ibiza Broadcasting Friday & Saturday from the white isle bringing you @bbcradio1’s Dance Weekend, a bloody excellent time,” she gushed in the caption.

Prior to his marriage to Vick, Calvin was linked to model Aarika Wolf on-and-off from 2014 until their final split in 2022, per Just Jared. The Grammy winner was also famously linked to Taylor Swift for just over a year until they called it off in Jun. 2016, per InStyle. Just two months ahead of their messy breakup, the songstress told Vogue just how “magical” her romance was with Calvin. “I’m just taking things as they come,” Taylor said at the time. “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key . . . this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”

