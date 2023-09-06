Kendra Wilkinson Checks Into Hospital After Severe Panic Attack

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kendra Wilkinson, 38, is currently in a Los Angeles area hospital after suffering a panic attack, according to TMZ. The Girls Next Door star’s rep told the outlet that she has recently become overwhelmed with balancing her life, including as a mother to her two kids, Hank, 13, and Alijah, 9, and as a career woman in her job in real estate, and it all became too much to handle. The outlet further reported that she didn’t feel well on Tuesday night and checked into the medical facility on Wednesday morning.

Kendra was reportedly desperate for help and pleaded for someone to get her a doctor when she entered the emergency room at the hospital. Her rep also said that her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, is with her at the hospital while she rests and continues seeing doctors.

Before Kendra’s hospitalization news, she appeared on Melissa Gorga‘s podcast, Keepin’ It Real, and talked about her life, including the end of her TV career. “It was impossible to be happy at that point … I didn’t even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose,” she admitted on the show.

She also said that they gave her the push to “stay alive, to keep going, to drive them to hockey and basketball and smile and watch them do everything. They’re the ones who kept my heart beating.” She went on to explain that she felt “like a zombie” as she struggled to figure out her next steps in life, and what she was going to “do for a living.”

Lately, Kendra’s been keeping busy on Instagram by sharing various posts relating to her real estate career. Just last week, she posted a video of herself checking out estates in Beverly Hills, and on Wednesday, the day her hospital news broke, she shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous with her long blonde hair. “Checking out the best Beverly Hills has to offer. 🌟 Always on the look out for amazing properties for my clients,” she wrote in the caption.