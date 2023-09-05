Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute To Mom Victoria’s Spice Girls Days With New ‘Posh’ Tattoo: Photos

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Not your typical “I Love Mom” tattoo! While in London on Sept. 3, Cruz Beckham, 18, honored his mom, Victoria Beckham, 49, by tattooing her Spice Girls nickname on his arm. The tattoo artist, Certified Letter Boy, took to his Instagram account that day to show off the fresh ink that read “Posh,” in cursive letters on the 18-year-old’s arm. As many know, Victoria’s nickname in the pop group is “Posh Spice,” which made the tattoo all the more special!

“Posh @cruzbeckham I think we all get the vibe here don’t we? Thank you for the trust my g Made at @thelondonsocial,” the tattoo artist captioned the carousel of photos of the artwork. He also made sure to tag the “Wannabe” hitmaker on the black-and-white snapshots. Soon after he shared the photos, a few admirers took to the comments to react to Cruz’s new tattoo. “Keep smashing it Pabs,” one fan praised the tattoo artist, while another added, “Pablo,” with a red heart emoji.

This is not the first time that Victoria and David Beckham‘s son has decided to get a tattoo either, as he faced the needle last Oct. with the same artist. At the time, Cruz opted to get a unique rose tattoo next to his tattoo that reads “Mum and Dad.” The artist shared those photos as well with the caption: “CLB x @cruzbeckham Made at @hotelcostes: @sofiadamsphoto @thelondonsocial in Paris.” As many know, his famous father is also inked up and has a plethora of tattoos.

Cruz and his brother, Romeo Beckham, 21, have both been tattooed by Certified Letter Boy, as the 21-year-old boasts two tattoos by the London-based artist. His tats include one his torso that reads “freedom to dream” and one that reads “free spirit” on his hand. David, for his part, has several works of ink that honor all of his four children and, of course, his stunning wife. David and the designer have been married since 1999.

The new tattoo on Cruz’s arm comes seven months after his parents celebrated his 18th birthday. Both the brunette beauty and her husband took to Instagram to share special tributes for the birthday boy at the time. “Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar,” Victoria captioned the throwback video of her son. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old shared the same clip with his own caption. “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie,” David gushed.