Steve Harwell Dead: Smash Mouth Singer Dies At 56

Steve Harwell has died. The former Smash Mouth singer passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 4, the band confirmed in a statement. He was just 56 years old.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” the band’s statement on Instagram began. “Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.”

The statement continued, “Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target.”

Steve was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter. “Steve’s legacy will live on through the music,” the rep said. “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform.” He is survived by his fiancee, Annette, and several siblings.

One day before his death, TMZ reported that the “All Star” singer was in hospice at home. Steve had reportedly battled alcohol abuse throughout his life and had reached the final stage of liver failure. At the time of publication, the outlet claimed Steve only had “days to live.” Unfortunately, he would pass away one day later.

Steve had experienced serious health issues throughout his life. Back in 2013, Steve was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy. He also endured a traumatic loss. His son, Presley, died at 6 months in 2001 from acute lymphocytic leukemia.

The singer rose to fame when he founded Smash Mouth in 1994. Steve was the band’s lead vocalist. The band had its breakout moment in the late ’90s and early ’00s with the release of hits like “All Star” and their “I’m A Believer” cover. Both of those songs were notably featured on the Shrek soundtrack. Steve retired from music in 2021 due to ongoing health issues.