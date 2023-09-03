Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Reportedly Has ‘Days To Live’ After Liver Failure Diagnosis

Steve Harwell, 56, is sadly at the end of his life, according to TMZ. The former Smash Mouth singer has been staying in hospice at home for his final days as he struggles with liver failure, the outlet reports. A manager for his band reportedly told the outlet that he’s been battling alcohol abuse throughout his life and it’s brought on his medical complications that he’s had to deal with for years.

TMZ further reported that Steve has been visited by friends and loved ones, who have gathered over the past three days, to say their goodbyes. Steve’s manager also reportedly told the outlet that he likely has just a week or so to live. The band’s social media accounts have yet to address the report.

The heartbreaking news about Steve comes almost two years after he made headlines for going on a rant onstage, which can be seen above, and said he was retiring. Smash Mouth was performing at the Big Sip festival in Bethel, New York when the incident happened, and after video of his time went public, it left many fans confused. Steve’s rep then announced he was officially retiring in Oct. 2021 and released a statement about his medical issues.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the manager told The New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

In Jan. 2022, the band announced that they were replacing Steve with lead singer Zach Goode, a musician formerly in bands, Ghoulspoon, Divided By Zero and The Secret Seven. Steve was a part of the band, which also currently includes Paul De Lisle, Michael Klooster, Randy Cooke, and Sean Hurwitz, since 1994 and stepped into the spotlight when they released big hit songs like “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” “Then The Morning Comes,” and a cover of The Monkees‘ “I’m a Believer.”